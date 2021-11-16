Jorginho, we need a Ballon d’Or reaction. Scamacca holder, it’s not the right night

A missed penalty in the 53rd, another with an expired time. Two draws that without those mistakes could have been two victories. Two penalties that, if transformed, would have transformed tonight’s delicate match into a catwalk. Jorginho he knows he has the two missteps against Switzerland on his conscience: three days ago he had the personality to reappear from the spot, but personality on that occasion did not rhyme with lucidity. He kicked very badly.

It is not in his best moment: indeed, he is probably going through the worst days of a 2021 which remains an extraordinary calendar year for him. Twice European champion, two triumphs experienced as the protagonist, have made him a candidate for the Golden Ball. And a champion reaction, from the Ballon d’Or, will be needed tonight on the field of Northern Ireland. Because if Jorginho does not run, the whole team is struggling, because even in his darkest days he remains an essential player for Mancini. Tonight the redemption of the blues will also pass from his feet, especially from his geometries.

Those who will not be launched from the first minute will be Gianluca Scamacca. For many it could represent the novelty of a national team that at times appeared too predictable in recent games. For some, it could have been that carefree note that Italy lost after the European Championship. For Mancini, the one who ultimately decides, however, tonight is not the right match to risk his use from the first minute. For the coach, against a Northern Ireland whose strength is physicality, other qualities will be needed to win. Less long casts, more phrasing. Less physical, more technical. Scamacca will be at most one pawn to be played during the race. There will be time for his job from the beginning (hoping he can play more in the league too …): the identity card is on his side, the talent as well.