Jos Verstappen: “I respect Lewis only as a driver” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

The error of Max Verstappen which occurred at the end of qualifying for the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​canceled, in one fell swoop, the opportunity to sign a more than likely pole position for the Dutch Red Bull. An error that, on the other hand, will force him to start from third position behind a monopolized Mercedes front row, with Lewis Hamilton which will start from the first square of the starting grid. The contact against the barriers of the 24-year-old from Hasselt threw the entire Austrian pit wall into sporting despair and infuriated the father of the current leader of the classification: Jos Verstappen. The former Benetton driver, in fact, was filmed by the cameras as he violently slammed his fist against the table, in the midst of a real angry reaction. Even without having reported any damage to the car, the number 33 will be forced to make a difficult commitment to defend the 8 points advantage he enjoys over his direct British rival.

Verstappen senior also expressed his opinion on the reigning world champion. Michael Schumacher’s former teammate has indeed made some comments to the Daily Mail, not being particularly tender towards Hamilton: “I’ve never talked to him – declared the 49-year-old on the eve of the penultimate round of the world championship – just as he never spoke to me. To him I am nobody. I only respect him as a driver, that’s all. Max and Lewis only talk on the podium, and not much either. When I see my son interacting with other riders, I think they get along well, but not with Hamilton. Lewis lives in his world. Max is what he is: some people like him, and others don’t. But he always says what he thinks, without following certain policies in certain countries, like Lewis does. My son just carries out his job and his role as a sportsman, that’s all “.

In conclusion, Jos Verstappen finally recalled the figure of Michael Schumacher, making a comparison, as regards relations with other drivers, with Hamilton: “Michael and I had good contacts – He admitted – we met personally and our families also spent the holidays together. Max remembers Michael as a family man who played with children. Lewis has done everything his way: it is not correct to say that it is wrong, because he wins. He had his teammates, but he grew up in the right environment. He made the decision to go to Mercedes and used the best car for several years ”.