Jos Verstappen: “Lauda wanted Max in Mercedes” – F1 Drivers – Formula 1

Having impressed in karts, Max Verstappen showed his sparkling talent in his first season in a single-seater, finishing third in the European Formula 3 Championship of 2014 with ten victories. It was a season that saw Esteban Ocon graduate champion (currently at the Alpine) and which presented other future Formula 1 drivers such as Antonio Giovinazzi (sixth) and Nicholas Latifi (tenth) at the starting line. The performance of the then 16-year-old Dutchman certainly did not go unnoticed and his name was at the center of a market contention, having been screened by Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull for inclusion in their respective youth programs. The flattery of Helmut Marko and Christian Horner prevailed, offering Verstappen a Formula 1 steering wheel for 2015 in Toro Rosso, making him sit in a top class car at just 17 years and 3 days, in free practice for the Japanese Grand Prix. The rest – as they say – is history, with the Anglo-Austrian team managing to secure a crystal clear talent, capable of bringing the title back to Milton Keynes for the first time since 2013.

In the documentary Maximum aired on Dutch television, Jos Verstappen told the tight court of the Silver Arrows in the year of the European Formula 3: “Niki Lauda wanted to bring Max to Mercedes. I remember that as soon as we left the Red Bull camper after a meeting, we found it in front of us ”. But it was Christian Horner who snatched the yes of Verstappen: “Our trump card was to allow him to make his debut in Formula 1 immediately“, Recalled the British manager.