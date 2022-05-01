José Altuve advances to return soon to the Houston Astros (+Video) | baseball 123

Harold Capote Fernandez

For anyone who follows the world of the Major Leagues, the importance of José Altuve in the scheme and aspirations of the Houston Astros is known.

However, the second baseman has had a difficult start with the wood this year: .167 average, .268 OBP, .250 slugging, .518 OPS, 1 home run, 2 runs scored, 3 RBIs, 5 walks and 10 strikeouts. in 9 matches.

And to add fuel to the candlestick, on April 18 he injured his hamstring, which is why he is on the sidereal Injured List.

From this Friday, Astroboy returned to the playing fields to begin his rehabilitation in the Triple A branch of his organization, Sugar Land.

This Saturday, the Carabobeño takes another firm step to soon return to the great stage of the ball.

In the game between his cast and Oklahoma City, Altuve, ranked second and second baseman, went 3-1 with runs scored, walks and strikeouts, leaving his batting average at .429.

Two bags for Tuve! âœŒï¸ pic.twitter.com/vPo4qzKgnA — Sugar Land Space Cowboys (@SLSpaceCowboys) May 1, 2022

Until now, the Little Giant is expected to be activated on Tuesday, May 2, for the start of the three-game series between the Astros and the Mariners in the city of Houston.

milb.com