José Altuve, surprised by the departure of Carlos Correa to Minnesota

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve officially found out he would have a new double-play partner during a late-night phone call with Carlos Correa himself.

Altuve did not anticipate Correa signing with the Minnesota Twins.

“I was surprised. I didn’t expect that,” Altuve said Sunday. “Obviously he’s going to be missed. He’s a great player and a great guy in the clubhouse. He was one of our leaders.”

Correa agreed to a three-year, $105.3 million contract with the Twins on Friday night. The shortstop had been the most coveted free agent left on the market.

Altuve, a seven-time All-Star and AL MVP in 2017, and Correa, a two-time All-Star, were mainstays in the middle of Houston’s defense and at the top of the order since 2015. The duo helped lead the Astros. to its only World Series title in 2017 and trips back to the Series in 2019 and 2021.

A career hitter of .277 with 133 home runs, Correa hit .279 with 26 home runs and 92 RBI last season and also won his first Gold Glove.

“Now that he’s on another team, I’m happy for him,” Altuve said. “He got a great deal. Happy for him. I know he’s going to play well. He’s going to make the Twins better.”

Altuve, 31, said he and Correa, 27, have vowed to stay close through frequent phone calls and video chats.

“We had dinner so many times,” Altuve said. “We spend a lot of time together in rooms talking about different things. That’s what I’m going to miss the most.”

A few days before Correa’s decision, Houston manager Dusty Baker pegged Jeremy Pena as the favorite to start Opening Day. Widely regarded as one of the Astros’ top prospects, Peña is a .291 career hitter in the minors. He hit .287 with 10 home runs in 30 games at Triple-A Sugar Land last season.

Peña, 24, the son of former major leaguer Geronimo Peña, has a locker in the Astros’ clubhouse next to Altuve.

“I’m happy for Jeremy that he can get the opportunity to come out and play in the big leagues and establish himself as an everyday player,” Altuve said.

While Baker would have liked to have Correa in the lineup, his signing lifted some of the fog that had hung over Houston’s camp this spring.

“No one likes to be in an uncertain situation,” Baker said. “Everyone likes clarity.”

Still, some habits are hard to break.

Players arriving at the clubhouse Sunday morning before the exhibition game between the Astros and Washington saw a familiar name written in the fourth-hit spot on the day’s lineup card: Correa.

Baker’s decision to keep his major league position players out of early games this spring allowed him to start Carlos’ brother, JC, as designated hitter against the Nationals.

JC hit .310 with nine home runs and 57 RBI last season in 101 games split between Class A Fayetteville and High Class A Asheville.

Now learning to play catcher, JC enjoyed one six-hit game and two four-hit games last season, his first as a minor league player.

“That’s a lot of hitting,” Baker said.