José Antonio García comes out in defense of Santiago Solari and points to the culprit of the Club América crisis

Currently the America club They are going through a very complicated crisis, since they have had a very unfortunate start to the championship, which is why we are in position number 14 out of 18 and with only 4 points garnered so far. Therefore the pressure for the coaching staff led by Santiago Solariis full and a large part of the Americanist fans ask for his departure.

Although during the year 2021 important records of points were broken, in the end in the Liguilla it failed completely and with painful defeats against very important rivals. This weekend the Eagles play an extremely important match on the field of the Azteca Stadium, because we will face the Tuzos del Pachucaa defeat can be fatal.

Right now it seems that the people who continue to trust Santiago Solari less and less, but if someone knows him very well and knows his abilities, it is the ex-president of the Atlante, Jose Antonio Garcia. This experienced director assured that Solari does not have the necessary players to be able to take the America club to the top within Mexican Soccer.

“I think he does have a 50% responsibility, but he doesn’t have big contracts either, I remember that at one time America brought players like Zelada, Brailovsky, Norberto Outes, Batata, Eduardo Bacas, Carlos Reinoso, they had great quality players, today I imagine that there is no money like in other clubs to bring weight reinforcements. For example, Fidalgo is a good player, but he comes from a second division in Spain. The hirings have not been good or bombastic, you turn to see the hirings of Tigres, Monterrey or Cruz Azul and they are very good teams that can be very competitive for three or four years at least, they have experienced and category players combined with young people with a lot of future”

Similarly, he assured that Solari’s experience in the Real Madrid, is enough to have total confidence in the Argentine coach. He likewise questioned the communication he might have with Santiago Bathsthe person in charge of assembling the squad, something that many have already commented on in the past.

“Santiago is very capable people, he was at Real Madrid for a reason and did important things, but I don’t know how the communication is, how that team has been put together, I think that in Mexico we have little patience for the technicians and hopefully Santiago straightens up the road, he has already shown his ability because the team was a leader. Now it is costing him work, but I think you have to be patient with him”

Only time will tell if Jose Antonio Garcia He is right and the Americanist coach can get back on track, since the pressure on the team at the moment is enormous. Let’s hope that the Eagles have a good game on the Azteca Stadium field on Sunday, otherwise it will be difficult for Solari to continue being the Americanist coach.