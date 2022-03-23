José Aranguibel Carrasco // Fast, furious or laugh so as not to cry!

“It is better to be defeated by telling the truth than to triumph by lying”

Mahatma Gandhi

In Zulia, the spark, joke and timely joke that characterizes those of us born in this blessed land have not had better moments since the 21st Century Revolution arrived, offering us villas and castles that after 23 years, the harvest that we it’s time to pick up is to laugh so as not to cry, due to the aggravation and deterioration of public services of national competence. One of them, the electric one that in recent weeks does not forgive schedule or how many times in the pocket we feel its currents, when the lows arrive and the light disappears as if by magic 4, 5 or 6 hours, in addition to the double or triple daily ration of homeland that when we finish renewing physical strength and stop yawning, we get another similar or longer than the first. Now, the funniest, the funniest, turn out to be the official speculations when those responsible are known, but harmless respectable members of the animal kingdom, faceless terrorists who, as they arrive, disappear and nobody sees them or the bad intentions that the evil empire of the North has for us. he has sworn to the heirs of Bolívar.

Zulianos, of course, may not have the absolute monopoly on the timely joke, because when it comes to unloading the daily adrenaline rush produced by the official lexicon of “load management,” —colloquially translated into downturns or blackouts— our brothers Orientals, Andeans and llaneros also suffer from the same nightmare, that is, never the same as those of us who live on this side of the country, characterized, for example, in having the Astro Rey as a neighbor who I almost believe was born here too and that in these properties his luminous and caloric action if it is the monopoly of our people that mitigates by dint of brushing, water -when there is-, juices, shakes, lots of liquids or drinking the elbow enjoying the refreshing taste of a bear, eagle or that of a catira dressed in bride. Those are our options, because getting under the shower hoping that water will fall on you to cool down your overheated organism is asking a lot of Hidrolago, the one responsible for supplying us with the water of life that does not arrive in a state, ironically, surrounded and full of rivers, reservoirs and a lake larger than the surface of the Aragua state.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Dwayne Johnson and the late Paul Walker in Zulia already have their doubles.

The famous Fast and Furious series in this land, where Venezuelan cinema was born, has in each Zulian or Zulian the personification of each one of them due to the circumstances of shortage of gasoline, electricity and water. In the vicinity of service stations it is already an urban legend, because it is common to witness a kind of race —promoted by the little people in the film— between sleepless, tired and outdated drivers who swiftly turn on and start their vehicles in a frantic race to reach another queue and not lose the first places to refuel. It is not about fiction cinema but about another irony that in Zulia the revolution has been very well in charge of honoring the “Made in Socialism” to annoy our lives more. That is another irony of the size of the Sun at the time of wanting to stock up on gasoline in an oil state where the blowout of the El Barroso well showered us with fame. What to say about mothers, fathers or any member of the family when suddenly there is a dip or electrical fluctuation, fast and furious they come out of whatever they are stuck or doing whatever they are doing to turn off the air conditioning, the fan or to unplug the refrigerator, television or any appliance before the bad service burns the family property that the budget situation does not allow to replace or in many cases not even send for repair.

In Zulia, unlike Caracas or other regions of the country, there has been a kind of cruelty, not since two or three weeks ago, but in the land of Sol Amada, we have been enduring blackouts, fluctuations and the poor service offered by Corpoelec since the year 2009, when this electrical ordeal of the blackouts was born that, for example, not even Cadafe during the Fourth Republic mistreated the subscribers of the Eastern Coast of the Lake as much as now, where they know what I am talking about. There are no excuses. Thirteen years have elapsed, and neither are the faults attributable to gringo sanctions, but rather to the disinvestment of the electricity sector, where, although then President Hugo Chávez Frías directed considerable economic resources to the replacement of equipment, expansion of networks and other actions to improve the service, it is no less true that due to the drains of corruption, much of that money ended up in the bank accounts of corrupt officials who today enjoy a dolce vita outside of Venezuela. Others in Zulia with very recent government responsibilities at the point of lies and deceit mocked the trust of the people, affirming that the electrical problem was being worked on, but since the lies have short legs at the end of the road, the people charged them the bill for the deception .

For now, it is true that a saying says that hopes are the last to be lost. A good part of the Zulian population focuses its interest on that idea. Governor Manuel Rosales Guerrero, mayors, legislators, councilors, production sectors and many concerned people know that the problem is a hot potato. However, not giving up or giving up should be the main objective and, in addition to urging the government to answer for a competence that is its constitutional responsibility, other solutions should also be allowed that in our case, before as an applicant and now as Governor in exercise, Rosales Guerrero has ensured that through the Andean Development Corporation, CAF, is overcoming the electrical deterioration of Zulia in the medium term. In addition to financing the cost of equipment, installation and maintenance, CAF is a serious guarantee as it is a prestigious multilateral organization in the Andean sub-regional area. Of course, also crouched and hidden there will be one or another revolutionary who detracts from this proposal, but it is not surprising because more than one “opponent” with stones in his hands ready to stone this initiative for the good of the people of Zulia is involved in this.

Jose Aranguibel Carrasco

CNP-5003

3/22/2022