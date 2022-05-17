José Brocco on Noris Joffre: “I have never spoken, nor will I speak ill of the woman who shared 17 years of her life with me”

Puerto Rican actor Joseph Broccowent this morning to his social networks to thank all those who -in some way- have supported him before the announcement of the “show” “Marital status: happily divorced”, starring his ex-wife, the actress and comedian Noris Joffre.

“Thanks to all those who have written to me concerned and those who have supported me on social networks and comments in the newspapers about the ‘show’ that is coming out there. I am calm, happy and full of new projects. And to those who call me and expect controversy from me, I tell you that I have never spoken, nor will I speak ill of the woman who shared with me 17 years of her life and gave me the two beings that I love the most in life, my children. Out of respect for them, for her, but above all for myself, quietly I look prettier. A hug to all! ”Declared the 48-year-old interpreter.

“Marital status: happily divorced”, whose performances will take place on Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22, at the Café Teatro Punto Fijo del Santurce Fine Arts Center; Thursday, May 26 at Rancho Grande in Añasco; Friday, May 27 at the Castillo Serrallés in Ponce and Saturday, May 28 at the Teatro América in Vega Baja, she will have various musical interventions with themes that she parodies and with her characterization of the character Ana María Rollo. In addition, it will have the participation of the young Yamil Solanowho will pay tribute to Ednita Nazario.

“Everyone has their experiences, not everyone has the same situation for which they got divorced. There are people who get divorced because of cheating, others who get divorced due to mistreatment, others who get divorced because it didn’t work out, others because of boredom, others because of homosexuality of one of the couples or homosexuality of both or because they simply looked at each other and wondered ‘ Why are we married? This doesn’t make sense.’ Everyone has the experience of it and I am going to speak through mine. But, for the record, I am not going to be here blaming anyone, because here it is not about sweeping the floor with anyone. Here it is simply about talking about circumstances, situations and experiences that I have lived through the years, ”said Joffre in an interview with this medium.

The actress acknowledged in an interview with El Nuevo Día that the divorce process was very hard, but like other situations in her life, she has always had the strength, integrity and courage to face any obstacle, no matter how big it may seem.

“It’s like being dead while you’re alive and when you wake up you realize that you weren’t such a zombie na’, that you can continue to live fast through life. The question is, did they outdo me? No way. I have no overcoming, there is no way. Each one looks for what he wants and what suits him. I realized that there is a God that exists and they opened my eyes, they took the gringolas away from me, they took the red cloth from my eyes and I said ‘oh, it’s that people live further on and there are people who live far away and the one I had , no”, he said with the humor that distinguishes him.

The performances are for adults only and come from Producciones Eche.

Tickets for the shows in San Juan, Ponce and Vega are on sale through PRTicket and for reservations in Añasco you should call (787) 464-4175.