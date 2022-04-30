José Canseco returns to the fray against Alex Rodríguez and assures that he cheated on JLo

Lbaseball fans of the Big leagues do not forget the great rivalry that exists between the Cuban Jose Canseco and the American of Dominican origin alex rodrguez, who have been in a bad relationship for several years after being friends. Well, in case someone had forgotten her enmity, Canseco took it upon herself to remember it with a new attack against the ex-player of the yankees.

The Cuban used the social network Twitter to leave several messages to the New Yorker accusing him of being unfaithful to Jennifer Lopezwith whom a rod he was engaged just a few months ago, and pokes fun at their current relationship by daring him to tell his new girlfriend about cheating on JLo in her own home.

“Oh Alex, you’re so predictable. I told you you were going out with a young fitness blonde with blue eyes… Kathryne Padgett. I sent him a message on Instagram and he accepted me, but you found out and made him block me. She looks like she’s scared of the truth like Jennifer was,” Canseco pointed out.

Hey Alex why dont you tell your girlfriend how you use to cheat on Jennifer with Mia in Jennifers own home ..the truth hurts.. anytime you want to polygraph I am in ? Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) April 26, 2022

“Hey Alex, why don’t you tell your girlfriend how you cheated on Jennifer with Mia in her own house. The truth hurts,” Canseco wrote in a series of tweets through his account.

It is not clear who Canseco is referring to when he speaks of “Mia”, although some followers assure that the Cuban got his name confused and really wanted to refer to Mia. Madison Le Croya reality TV star who Rodriguez was linked to for a time, as his lover while he was with Jennifer Lopez.

Canseco continued with his provocations and even dared to test his truth against Alex’s opinion: “Whenever you want to do a polygraph test, I’m willing.”

The former slugger of Oakland Athletics He continued with his mocking messages and pretended that he found out about many things in Rodríguez’s life through mutual friends.

“Alex, you forget that I introduced you to some of those girls and they still talk to me…LOL,” Canseco finished.

Alex you forget that I introduced you to some of these girls and they still talk to me…lol ? Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) April 26, 2022

Although they have maintained a publicly known rivalry for several years, things were not always hostile between the two professional baseball players. They were once good friends, but it all fell apart when rumors surfaced that Alex had slept with Canseco’s wife a few decades ago.

“Alex and I were friends. A long time ago, he was one of my protégés. But everything changed when I found out he was having an affair with my wife Jessica, and that sparked my contempt for him and telling everyone who A really is.” -Rod,” Canseco said in an interview with VladTV.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez take their kids out to the ballgame: See the pic https://t.co/UmRDfoXHAIpic.twitter.com/d8u0ke2lms ? billboard (@billboard) March 30, 2019

At the time, Canseco’s model ex-wife, Jessica, I also went to Twitterreactivated her account on the social network and denied her ex-husband’s accusations, stating that she is friends with Alex Rodríguez but never slept with him, and even said she was also a friend of Jennifer Lopez.

Those false accusations Jose is making are not true! I have known Alex for many years and haven’t even seen him for over 5. I certainly did not sleep with him. I am friendly with both him and Jennifer. As for Jose he can keep playing with his Alien friends ? jessicacanseco (@jessicacanseco) March 12, 2019

Canseco’s ‘errands’ through Twitter are not new, at least not so far this year. The Cuban has railed against Alex Rodríguez at least three times, in which he assured that his commitment to JLo I ended up with his infidelities.

In fact, he even challenged him to a fight in a boxing ring, but Rodríguez has remained on the sidelines and has not responded to his former colleague’s controversial attacks.