José Cardozo warns about how Lewandowski can hurt El Tri

Jose Saturnino Cardozo He knows what he’s talking about. The historic goal scorer Toluca He had a scoring nose like few others facing the rival area, so is clear what the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski isso warn the Tri about what they need to improve to stop the striker in his next duel in the Qatar World Cup 2022.

“Where Robert Lewandowski can make a difference is where Mexico suffers the most, because of the stopped ball like it happened in the last World Cup against Sweden”, indicated Pepe Cardoso in interview with Aztec Sports. “It is a bit difficult for Mexico when it finds people of staturewho heads well, has cost him a bit,” he added.

The current Guarani strategist considered that Gerardo “Tata” Martino must be aware of such a situation, so even he must be putting Get to work to seek to handcuff Lewandowski in the next world Cup.

“Surely Tata Martino already has it identified and has to work so that it doesn’t get so complicated when facing this player. Surely he will have players to mark him because they are extraordinary footballers who in a small deconcentration of the central, they score a goal“.

Expect an upgrade from the Tri

Cardozonow DT of Municipality of Guatemalawait to Mexico can develop a better football than the one shown in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Mexico did not close well, something that happens many timesbut now we want them to arrive well for the World Cup, they will arrive with charged batteries and they will change the chipnow the demand will be greater and they always talk about the fifth game, something that I do not share, because the World Cup has to be taken step by step”.