José Custodio died of acute myocardial infarction, according to Inacif autopsy

The autopsy of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) determined that the young Jose Gregorio Custodiofrom San José de Ocoa, died of acute myocardial infarction, “hypertrophic ventricular cardiomyopathy.”

In a document stamped by Inacif, without the forensic signature, it is explained that the young man, (who was arrested by the police and days later lost his life), he did not die of violence and that he had heart problems.

It says that Custodian he had an enlarged heart and vascular hypertrophy. “Given these findings, it is concluded that: we have an enlarged heart, with generalized ischemic damage, which includes left ventricular thickening, causing a deficit in risk and blood distribution with the consequent hypoxia (oxygen deficit) due to the inability of the heart to exert its function as a pump to maintain an adequate blood supply, both to its territory and to the entire organic economy, causing ischemia, manifested by marked generalized vascular congestion, which explains the reddish and whitish parts, which on microscopic examination corresponds to recent and old infarcts due to tissue death in cardiac areas”.

The extensive report that establishes the state in which the body was taken and the history of medical care after Custorio’s arrest, indicate that he had contusions, but they were not the cause of his death.

“The abrasions and contusions only affected the skin, they did not cause death.”

It also states that “in the event of a toxicological result positive for cocaine with levels of 833ng/ml, isolated in the urine sample, which although it does not represent a lethal toxic dose, it is known that this substance causes damage to the cardiovascular system and in a previously pathological heart, added to psychomotor agitation, caused circulatory damage observed in this autopsy study, evidenced by ischemia, with the consequent acute myocardial infarction, which leads to acute heart failure and the death of Mr. José Gregorio Custodio.”

The police force was transferred

While Custodio’s family and the society of Ocoa demands justice, the police force of that city was transferred by the Directorate of the National Police.