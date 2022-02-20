José Eduardo against what Eugenio Derbez said about his fake wedding with Victoria Ruffo

After Eugenio Derbez will talk about the controversy ‘fake wedding‘ with Victoria Ruffo In the past, the actress, like rarely, broke the silence about it and the controversy began again.

However, it is now his son Jose Eduardo Derbezwho received questions on the subject and surprised with his reaction to his parents’ bickering.

In a recent interview at the press release of ‘José el Soñador’, José Eduardo asked his famous parents to stop making statements about his alleged fake wedding, as he considers that it is an issue that should be left in the past.

José Eduardo Derbez makes a request to his parents:

“It is a very old issue, from 30 years ago and how I see the situation I think another 30 years will continue talking about the wedding and I think it’s a topic that should be finished but well, if they want to keep giving him, let them give him… I think my dad asked that they get witnesses, that they call people and I think they did, but there it turned out worse”, Indian.

The controversy arose again after Eugenio Derbez revealed in an interview with Yordi Rosado, according to him, what actually happened, that both he and Ruffo agreed that if the press came to ask about their relationship and her pregnancy, both they would say they were married and as a test they decided buy some rings to simulate marriage, “We went to a supermarket that was in Echegaray and in a jewelry store there we bought the rings.”

And in said statements he stressed that he has several witnesses in his favor, including the Ruffo family although he understands why they have never spoken, “I’ve carried that around ever since and to date I’ve never discussed the story.”he concluded.