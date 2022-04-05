José Eduardo Derbez confesses that they have offered him money to go drink at parties

Jose Eduardo Derbez is known in the media thanks to his charisma and his natural way of expressing himself in front of the cameras, that is why, recently actor and driver Pedro Prieto took up on TikTok a fragment of a statement that the son of Eugenio Derbez did a while ago.

The short video captures the moment when Jose Eduardo Derbez confesses a proposal that he has received on several occasions from his fans: They offer him money as long as he goes to their parties to drink.

“you don’t know how many times I have been told for baptisms, first communions, weddings, baby showers, everything They have offered me money to go suck at their events“says the actor in the interview.

“nothing more to suckyou just tell us what bottle you want, we’ll put it on and you sit down to suck”, confessed the actor who is currently promoting his series “My uncle”.

Aislinn Derbez reacts to the confession of José Eduardo Derbez

The video in question was taken up by the Instagram account “@Inventadas.inventada”, which was commented on by the actor’s sister, Aislinn Derbezwho wrote: “This is another level of how to make a living… Sucking what by the way?”.

Video Jose Eduardo Derbez.

The comment of the actress received various reactions between laughter and “likes”. Here we leave you the video: