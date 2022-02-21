José Eduardo Derbez reacts to Victoria Ruffo’s dance on TikTok; this said

Victoria Ruffo She is one of the most recognized actresses in Mexico, but in recent weeks her name has been heard everywhere, yes, nothing related to a labor issue. Eugenio Derbez’s ex-partner was on everyone’s lips thanks to her appearance on TikTok, where she confirmed that she does not know how to dance. Now her son, José Eduardo was in charge of talking about the steps of “the queen of soap operas”.

The actress appeared in a video with Maribel Guardia, where it was possible to see the lack of rhythm of the protagonist of “Corona de Lágrimas”. José Eduardo already knew this situation, so he did not hesitate to talk about it when he was asked on the red carpet of the play “José el Soñador”.

“It has always been known that I don’t know how to dance at all, so I don’t and I don’t think my mom does either, but the joke is to make fun of each other, have fun and laugh”he told the media when asked about his mom’s steps and if he would be willing to join a dance like that in the future.

the fake wedding

After explaining the TikTok topic, he was asked again about her parents’ fake wedding. On this occasion, he made it clear that he is getting tired of seeing these types of notes, for which he expressed that he would like them to stop talking about it. Of course, she confirmed that she still has a year left to “gossip”.

“I do think that it is a subject that should not be touched, apart from that it has been many years, but they still like it because it keeps giving them something to talk about. I think that without quarrels a few more years hangs on that gossip, ”said the member of Members on the Air.

Now all that remains is to enjoy the projects in which the two appear. It must be remembered that José Eduardo told in Pinky Promise that in this 2022 he has many projects, but unfortunately he could not reveal details about it. It only remains to wait for them to be presented throughout the year.

