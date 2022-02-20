José Eduardo goes against Eugenio Derbez after revealing details of his fake wedding with Victoria Ruffo

The actor asked that there be no more talk about his alleged wedding.

Eugenio Derbez recently broke the silence regarding one of the biggest scandals that has occurred throughout his career, which is his alleged fake wedding with Victoria Ruffo. In this regard, his son José Eduardo decided to send a tough request.

The actor was questioned about it during a recent meeting with the media during the presentation of ‘José, el Soñador’, where the actor’s son shared his feelings about to this controversy.

Is José Eduardo against Eugenio Derbez?

José Eduardo was surprised when he reacted for the first time to the bickering between his parents regarding the alleged fake bag, and he took the opportunity to ask them to don’t talk anymore about.

“It’s a very old topic. from 30 years ago, as I see the situation, I think another 30 years will continue to talk about the wedding and I think thatIt’s a topic that should be finishedr but well, if they want to keep giving him, let them give him… I think my dad asked for witnesses to be called, to call people and I think they didbut there it turned out worse”commented.

Actor Eugenio Derbez shared during an interview with Yordi Rosado that he and Victoria Ruffo they agreed to tell the press that they were already marriedso he planned a surprise party to give her the wedding-themed ring and simulate marriage.