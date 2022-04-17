José Eduardo’s girlfriend shows, finally, meeting with Victoria Ruffo

Omar Fayad and his children were also at the celebration for José Eduardo Derbez For: Pauline Flowers APR. 15. 2022

Paola Daley, girlfriend of Jose Eduardo Derbez shocked his dozens of followers on social networks by finally reveal how was the meeting with his mother-in-law, Victoria Ruffo.

And it is that, after the little or no coexistence between daughter-in-law and mother-in-law was made known, the young woman shared through her official Instagram account a recording in which you can see part of the birthday celebration of the protagonist of ‘ My uncle’.

In the video, just a few seconds, the complete maternal family is observed, since from Omar Fayad to Victoria, Anuar and, of course, ‘The Queen of soap operas’ They happily celebrated the birthday boy.

However, little could be seen of the interaction between the actress and her daughter-in-law, Well, you can see that Victoria Ruffo and Paola Dalay were separated by José Eduardo Derbez.

Before the video was revealed, Paola Dalay herself showed her reaction to learning about the meeting with her mother-in-law through a dynamic of questions and answers launched in her stories where she was asked if she would meet the actress on this special date.

“Today it’s time to celebrate with the mother-in-law?”, They Asked. The young woman limited herself to using a fistró that completely changed her face and making a gesture with suspenseful eyes that she also accompanied with the answer: “That’s right.”

The meeting between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law causes such a stir among the couple’s fans after José Eduardo Derbez himself confessed in a recent interview why his mother and his girlfriend did not live together.