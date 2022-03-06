José Francisco Peña Gómez: “Humility embodied in a man”

“Peña Gómez is people, education and humility embodied in a man who knew how to do a job for the most dispossessed”, this is how the members of the José Francisco Peña Gómez Foundation for Ideals define the political leader, when commemorating the 85 anniversaries of his birth.

Within the framework of the commemorative activities carried out this Sunday to honor the birth of the also lawyer, the members of the foundation launched the movement called “Democratic Penagomist” to exalt and give continuity to his legacy.

“We are not going to rest until this movement forms a political party and the government programs of Peña Gómez that have to do with education are fulfilled; with our sacrifices we will fulfill it”, expressed José Joel Leonardo, president of the National Unity Committee bloc.

The statements were offered at the Cristo Redentor Cemetery, where the remains of the politician rest.

There was also the doctor Jiminian Cross who expressed his concern about the lack of interest of the Dominican people in not glorifying the trajectory of Peña Gómez.

“It hurts me a lot how the Dominican people have allowed the name of Peña Gómez to be mistreated before, during and after; Until the other day, the International Airport of Las Américas did not show its name, that is a disrespect to a man who gave everything for this country,” he said.

He himself indicated that Gómez “did not fight for a party but for the people.”

House of the PRD

In addition, a small act was also held at the house of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRD) to highlight their participation and contributions to said party.

During his participation, the current president, Miguel Vargas Maldonado he cataloged Peña Gómez as an exceptional man and that a lot of time is needed to elaborate on his career, however, he highlighted the solidarity and simplicity that characterized him.