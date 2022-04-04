José Hernández: Driver ran over the Milligan University track team

mug shot Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia

José Efraín Hernández Mancia is the drunk driver accused of running over members of the Milligan University men’s track team in Virginia, killing one of them.

“Three members of the Milligan University men’s track team were involved in an accident Thursday night, March 31, while running in Williamsburg, Virginia, where they were scheduled to compete this weekend in the 56th annual of colonial relays in William & Mary”. the university confirmed in a statement.

This is what you need to know:

José Mancia faces a series of charges

26-yo Jose Efrain Hernandez Mancia has been charged following hit-and-run that killed 5000m@milliganxctfrunner Eli Cramer last night. DUI – 1st offense

DUI – Involuntary Manslaughter

Felony Hit and Run

Reckless Driving

DUI Maining

Refusal – DUI pic.twitter.com/LCS4jz0crd — K Reuschle (@KReuschle) April 1, 2022

According to WKTR, the tragedy was classified as a hit-and-run.

He was jailed on the following charges:

“Mancia was found to be intoxicated and placed under arrest for DUI,” the television station reported. According to WCYB, Mancia is accused of hitting runners as they ran down Williamsburg Pottery Road near the Lightfoot Road intersection around 6:00 p.m. He was driving a Toyota Scion.

Milligan University confirmed that sophomore Eli Cramer died.

We are incredibly shocked and saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track & field team were in an… Posted by Milligan University on Thursday, March 31, 2022

A runner was killed in the tragedy, Milligan University confirmed in a Facebook post.

“Sophomore Eli Cramer (Murfreesboro, TN) succumbed to his injuries. Seniors Alex Mortimer (Lexington, KY) and Eli Baldy (Knoxville, TN) were also injured. Mortimer sustained life-threatening injuries to himself and underwent surgery Thursday night for multiple fractures. He is in a stable condition. Baldy was treated and released,” the university wrote in its statement. “An additional team member and a coach were also at the scene but were uninjured.”

“We are incredibly shocked and saddened to share that members of our men’s cross country/track and field team were in an accident involving a vehicle tonight while running near Williamsburg, VA. Sophomore Eli Cramer succumbed to his injuries. Seniors Alex Mortimer and Eli Baldy were also injured. Mortimer is currently undergoing treatment. Baldy was treated and released,” the university wrote. “We want his prayers during this difficult time, especially for the Cramer family.”

The university also provided biographical details about Cramer, writing: “Eli Cramer, 20, was a sophomore in business administration at Milligan. In his two years with the Buffaloes, he had already accomplished a lot. In addition to being the third-place finisher on the 2021 national championship cross country team, he was a two-time All-American and two-time All-AAC for cross country. He also set a program record in the 8k”.

Student Government President Chase McGlamery issued a statement praising Cramer.

“The last 24 hours have been unimaginable for our campus and have left a void in our community. Eli Cramer was our friend, classmate, and teammate. Above all, Cramer was no stranger to anyone,” McGlamery wrote. “He had an infectious energy that was an integral part of his team and our campus community. Like many of you, I shared classes and countless laughs with him. He was the type of person who always made your day. Cramer was a man who knew when to put his head down and work or when to steal the room with a sarcastic comment. Cramer was one of the best, but he never looked down on anyone. He saw people for people and loved them for who they were.”

Two other runners are recovering from their injuries

The university posted a video with another runner from his hospital bed.

“An update and encouragement from senior track and field athlete Alex Mortimer, who is now out of surgery and stable,” they wrote with the March 31 video.

Milligan Community,

We have received word that Senior Alex Mortimer has been released from the hospital in Virginia and… Posted by Milligan University on Saturday, April 2, 2022

The university also posted an update on the other injured runner, writing, “We have received word that senior Alex Mortimer has been released from the hospital in Virginia and is headed home to continue his recovery in Johnson City. We are so relieved by this news and deeply grateful for the countless prayers and kind actions shown during this time.”

