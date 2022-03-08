José Juan Macías broke the one-year drought without scoring in his hundred appearances in the Mx League

The ‘killer’ is back. José Juan Macías completed his first hundred appearances in the Mx League and celebrated with a mid-range goal that put Guadalajara up on the scoreboard against Santos.

The striker emerged from the rojiblanca quarry, came on as a substitute at minute 58, taking only two minutes to appear on the scoreboard, as Roberto Alvarado put in a backheel that enabled JJ, who settled in and sent a shot into the corner to beat Carlos Acevedo.

His most recent entry had been held on March 3, 2021when in the match against Querétaro he scored from ‘taquito’ to momentarily tie the score in that match.

The Rojiblancos and Albiverdes meet at the Akron Stadium with the mission of continuing to climb positions to get out of the last places in the general table and enter the fight for a place in the Repechagewhere the Tapatíos accumulate four games without winning, while the ‘Guerreros’ add two wins in a row.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!