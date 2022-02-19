José Juan Macías is the surprise: he traveled with Chivas to León

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 02.18.2022 13:17:46





The Chivas are ready to travel to Lion to face the duel corresponding to the Day 6 of the Clausura 2022 and will do it with two noveltiesone of them the return of striker José Juan Macías.

The Guadalajara will take 21 elements to the Guanajuato city, another novelty is the youth squad Jonathan Parrawho also works as a striker.

Macías does not add minutes or with the Sub 20 and could play this Saturday against La Fiera, It is not ruled out that it goes with the youth category.

For this duel, the coach, Marcelo Michel Leano has casualties as they are Jesus Molina and Carlos Cisnerosthe first operated on the cruciate ligament of the right knee and the second for another injury.

Macias is not yet decided whether to go to the bench, since Michel Leaño will play with Alexis Vega at the topthere are also changes such as comebacks from Edward Torres, Hiram Miandr, Michael Ponce and Jesus Sanchez.

This will be the 11 of Chivas vs León

The Guadalajara will play in goal with Raul Gudino. Jesus Sanchez, Hiram Wed, louis olives and Michael Ponce. In midfield: Edward Torres, Fernando Beltran and Isaac Brizuela. On the axis of attack: Jesus Angle, Robert Alvarado and Alexis Vega.

List of players who traveled to León