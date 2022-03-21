José Juan Macías made fun of Atlas fans and Quiñones charged them

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.21.2022 01:01:46





In the stands, the Classic Tapatio flowed as it should, in tranquility and in the midst of a festive atmosphere, but on the court its protagonists turned it on like few timesalthough none was as ironic as Jose Juan Maciaswho He “taught” athletic supporters to count.

While doing his warm-up exercises, Macías was encouraged to interact with Zorros fans who They pointed out his short stay in Europebut in return he bragged to them the Chivas shield adorned with 12 starsstop right away mocking the two of the Academy.

The striker did not want to stay with that mockery and since he entered the field of play he was one of the most unbalancing, to the extent that Roberto Alvarado’s goal came from his feetsince he shot and the rejection went to the feet of the excementero.

In celebration of that Alexis Vega and Macías went to celebrate in front of the local fansalso putting the Flock shield ahead and without thinking that Quiñones would charge them in the last minutes of the game.

Quiñones also scoffed

Despite the brawl that led to the expulsion of Miguel Ponce and Jairo Torres, the Colombian Julian Quinones could not contain his emotions when he scored the tie between Atlas and Chivas, since he took off his shirt to show off the red and black title to the visiting players.

In doing so, he also had obscene gestures, which earned him to be expelled in the final minutes of the match, in addition to which Diego Cocca promised that he would talk to him.