José Juan Macías reached a new important figure in his career with Chivas against Santos

Despite being 22 years old, the Guadalajara striker completed his first 100 games in the Mx League this Saturday in less than five years since his debut

José Juan Macías continues to record great statistics despite his youth. The Guadalajara striker is considered one of the most complete prospects in Mexican soccer due to his qualities and this Saturday against Santos he reached an important figure.

the attacker just 22 years old has experienced multiple achievements such as the achievement of the Concachampions in 2018 with the Flock, he has been the best scorer of the rojiblanca squad in several tournaments, he has fought for the scoring title with León, he has already debuted with the Senior National Team and even tried his luck in Europe.

Now, José Juan Macías reached a hundred appearances in the League tournament in case of having activity this Saturday against Santos in the duel corresponding to day 9 of Clausura 2022 that will be played at the Akron Stadium, since he has defended the Chivas shirt on 62 occasions for 38 with León, accounting for the regular phase and Liguilla.

CLUB GAMES PLAYED GOALS Chivas 62 19 Lion 38 19

JJ began his journey in the Maximum Circuit in the 2017 Opening with Chivas led by Matías Almeydawho little by little was promoting him to gain experience and stand out due to his qualities against the rival framework, becoming one of the medium-term promises of national soccer.

Why did you come back from Europe?

Macias decided to try his luck in Spanish football with Getafe despite the fact that he was not at his best soccer moment, so he could not consolidate himself in the Iberian team, also largely due to a series of muscle injuries that did not allow him to reach his maximum potential in the azulón team.

