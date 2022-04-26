José Juan Macías ‘snatched’ an America fan to make him a Chivas

The Guadalajara striker continues to troll people who like other teams to convince them to join the rojiblancos clan.

José Juan Macías is not only a crack on the fieldbut also outside of it and he demonstrated it again this Sunday by taking away an América fan to turn him into another Chivas fan.

El Rebaño received a rest day after the intense doubleheader where they achieved the perfect week with three wins in a row, so JJ recorded a video when a young fan dressed in the cream-blue shirt He asked for a photo, where the soccer player convinced him to say: “Go Chivas.”

This is the second time that the young Flock attacker lives with fans from other teamsand that during his arrival at the Pearl of the West after his return from Spanish football, he attended to the people who came and joked with an Atlas fan who asked him for a photo saying: “up the Chivas”.

Macias He is the most effective footballer of the entire squad rojiblanca, since he has scored two goals in the tournament although he has only seen activity in 263 minutes, so the coaching staff commanded by Ricardo Cadena wants him to return to work with the rest of the squad as soon as possible.

Why hasn’t JJ played?

The Atletico striker suffered an injury to his right knee during the match against Santos, so he has been between cottons and has seen activity in some commitments, but without being physically fit. It is expected that he may be eligible for Friday’s match against Necaxa, but in the worst case scenario until the Repechage.

