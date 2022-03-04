José Juan Macías turns ONE YEAR WITHOUT SCORING in a League match

It is not worth applauding at all, but it is surprising: José Juan Macías completed a year without scoring a goal in an official League match. He was just a March 3, 2021 when the striker from Guadalajara made his last entry in a local tournament, but also in the last 12 months he only has two goals in all planes, something really worrying.

Although during that period he had a step brief for spanish football where, incidentally, he did not score either, it should be noted that prior to that ill-fated european adventure He had several drought Liga MX matches.

Called to be the striker for the next World Cup process, Macías does not have a good time. Against Gallos Blancos, in March 2021, he scored at minute 45 in the 2-2 draw at the La Corregidora Stadium and that goal has remained a “curse”, since in the League duel the rival net has not moved again.

​The only goal (not in the League) by Macías

The duels against Mazatlan and America passed, and JJ went blank, then he attended Jaime Lozano’s call to dispute the pre-olympic heading to Tokyo 2020 and there he made his other goal of the year, but until Final against Honduras and penalty.

In the qualifying tournament he went blank against the Dominican Republic, in which he remained on the bench, and did not score against Costa Rica, the United States and Canada. On March 30, he made the penalty tie against Honduras in the Pre-Olympic Final and there was the last of the Tapatio’s goleador nose.

Already with the ticket to Tokyo, JJ rejoined Chivas to play on April 4 against Santos Laguna, there was no goal there or in the last 5 duels that remained in Clausura 2021. In June 2021 he went to the tour with the Olympic team in Marbella, Spain, and did not mark either against Romania, Saudi Arabia or Australia.

The sad step to Spain and his return to Chivas

Later he was cut from the Tri-Olympic list due to injury, something that was in the midst of controversy, because that was when he was hired by Getafe. after fulfilling the goal of moving to football on the Old Continent, it was expected that he would score a goal again, but it was not so.

Macías debuted in August against Valencia and string three duels participating in LaLiga; He was absent against Barcelona and returned to face off against Rayo Vallecano, Atlético de Madrid, Betis and Real Sociedad, a total of seven blank games and his participation in the Spanish League ended there, since against Celta, Cádiz and Mallorca He was left on the bench and in another seven he was not summoned.

In the Copa del Rey he started in November 2021 against Mollerussa and left at 24′ due to muscle problems and he never played in Spain again.

By 2022 he returned to Liga MX with Chivas and played on February 19 against León, coming on as a substitute, the same thing happened eight days later with Puebla, playing 26′ and 15′, respectively, and his first start on his return was on March 2 against Atlético de San Luis, where the story continued by going blank again.

Seeking luck in Europe without success and being far from the goal cost José Juan to be left out of Tokyo 2020 and not be called up to Gerardo Daniel Martino’s Tri. Now he comes with revenge and looking to recover times Will it be enough for Qatar 2022?