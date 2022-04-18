José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, died (+ Video) › Culture › Granma

Entertainment

At the age of 70, José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, died due to a hemorrhagic stroke, according to the Cuban Institute of Music.

El Tosco was born in El Condado, the most humble neighborhood of Santa Clara, in the central province of Villa Clara.

Cuba says goodbye to “a musician and teacher of musicians, whose excellence confirms how much education and art can do for human development”, as defined by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz -Canel Bermúdez, when he had his birthday in October 2021.
José Luis Cortés, flutist, arranger, composer, music producer and director of the NG la Banda orchestra since its founding in 1988, had an extensive and prolific career within the Cuban music scene.
Awarded the National Music Prize in 2017, he is considered one of the creators of the new school of flutists of our popular music and precursor of timba.

