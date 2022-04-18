José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, died (+ Video) › Culture › Granma

Photo: Dunia Alvarez Palacios

At the age of 70, José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, died due to a hemorrhagic stroke, according to the Cuban Institute of Music.

El Tosco was born in El Condado, the most humble neighborhood of Santa Clara, in the central province of Villa Clara.

Cuba says goodbye to “a musician and teacher of musicians, whose excellence confirms how much education and art can do for human development”, as defined by the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz -Canel Bermúdez, when he had his birthday in October 2021.

José Luis Cortés, flutist, arranger, composer, music producer and director of the NG la Banda orchestra since its founding in 1988, had an extensive and prolific career within the Cuban music scene.

Awarded the National Music Prize in 2017, he is considered one of the creators of the new school of flutists of our popular music and precursor of timba.

Just a few months ago we congratulated him on his 70th birthday. Today the news of his death hits us hard. Cuban culture must be in mourning. A talented product of the National School of Art has died, a humble and legitimate son of the #Cuban Revolution pic.twitter.com/Jw9RwC1KDc – Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) April 18, 2022

Another very hard blow for Cuban culture: José Luis Cortés, “el Tosco”, passed away. My condolences to family, friends and followers. pic.twitter.com/5gCD1rH42r – Abel Prieto (@AbelPrieto11) April 18, 2022

Unfortunate loss today afternoon, saying goodbye, José Luis Cortés, flutist, composer, Director of NG La Banda, National Music Award 2017. Our heartfelt condolences reach his family and friends, the #CubanMusic mourning pic.twitter.com/UMAJRf8Khh — Cuban Institute of the M (@inst_la) April 18, 2022

We regret the death of José Luis Cortés, El Tosco, paradigm of Cuban music. National Music Award, forerunner of “la timba”, virtuoso flutist, composer, music producer and director of NG la Banda. Thank you Master for your imperishable work.#UNEAC pic.twitter.com/QM2nAkVL5s — UNEAC (@UNEAC_online) April 18, 2022