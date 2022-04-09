José Luis Dalmau calls for the resignation of PPD militants involved in corruption schemes

The president of Democratic People’s Party (PPD), Jose Luis Dalmau Santiagorequested today, Friday, the immediate resignation of the mayor of Guayama, Eduardo Cintron Suarezand of all the militants in said community who are involved in public corruption.

Also president of the Senate of Puerto Rico was expressed after the municipal executive pleaded guilty to participating, since 2013, in a bribery and kickback scheme similar to those that have led, in recent months, to guilty pleas by other mayors and officials from other municipalities, agencies, and the Legislature.

“The leaders of the PPD, whether they are mayors, legislators, or former officials who are involved in acts of corruption and have been accused by local or federal authorities, must immediately resign from their political positions and public positions that they hold,” requested the also president of the PPD. Senate, through a tweet.

“The PPD must continue to be the moral column of Puerto Rico and while I preside over that institution, I will apply all the necessary regulatory provisions,” he added.

Cintrón Suárez is the third popular mayor, in the past three weeks, implicated in acts of public corruption. The other two municipal executives under investigation are Jose Guillermo “Guillito” Rodriguez (Mayaguez) and Jose Luis Cruz Cruz (High Trujillo). Cruz Cruz has not spoken publicly for more than two weeks and has not answered interview requests from the media.

For his part, the president of the Camera, Rafael “Tatito” Hernandezindicated that he welcomed Cintrón Suárez’s guilty plea “with sadness” and urged him to submit his resignation.

“With great sadness we welcome the guilty plea of ​​the mayor of Guayama, Eduardo Cintrón Suárez, who reached an agreement with the United States Department of Justice that has been ratified by the Federal Court this afternoon. It is up to Cintrón Suárez to prioritize the well-being of its constituents, so I urge you to present your resignation as mayor immediately so that you can start an orderly transition process that ensures the continuity of the services offered by the city council, as provided the current Municipal Code,” Hernández asserted in written statements.

“The House of Representatives that I am honored to preside over will remain vigilant to ensure that the operations of the Municipality of Guayama are not affected and that essential services continue to be provided to the residents of this city,” he added.

While, Ramon Luis Cruz Burgossecretary of the PPD, announced that the mayor was immediately removed from the presidency of the Municipal Committee of the PPD in Guayama and from his position on the governing board of that community.

“Our party was born from the just causes and struggles of our people; That is why we will continue to fight against the evil of corruption, that the kite whoever commits it will not be tolerated. In this case, as a member of the PPD we are even more forceful. The example begins at home and we will not tolerate any action contrary to the law. For this reason, the mayor of Guayama is immediately removed from the presidency of the Municipal Committee and from his position as a member of the Governing Board”, he stated.

This outlet learned that the charges against Cintrón Suárez are similar to those of other mayors who have recently pleaded guilty to corruption schemes and illicit enrichment through contracts with private companies.

Specifically, the complaint from federal authorities accuses him of participating in a bribery scheme.

On the other hand, the president of the Mayors Association, Luis Javier Hernandez Ortizagreed that Cintrón Suárez must resign to make way for the appointment of a permanent mayor.

“The Association of Mayors of Puerto Rico reiterates its strongest rejection of corruption. According to the current Municipal Code, Mayor Cintrón must resign from his position to activate the procedure for appointing a new mayor. On our part, our solidarity with the people of Guayama and particularly with the municipal public servants, whom we urge to continue working as usual so that the services continue their normal course,” said the mayor of Villalba.