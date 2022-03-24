José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez told EVERYTHING about his alleged unrecognized son; networks ensure that they are identical

Venezuelan singer, Jose Luis Rodriguez, has been in the news since he began singing decades ago, not only because of his marriage to Lila Morillo, but also because of his enmity with his two daughters, Liliana and Lilibeth, a product of this romance. Currently, the artist is married to Carolina Pérez, with whom he conceived Genesis, although the two families do not get along very well.

For a few years, the rumor arose that the so-called “El Puma” had an unrecognized son and that he maintains a physique similar to that of his supposed father. In an interview with the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo, he assured that he was not part of his offspring. “That boy is the son of a brother [Oswaldo] which is in Venezuela. My brother Oswaldo is very lovesick and he told me that he had recognized that boy. If he belongs to the family, it gives me joy, ”he argued in 1995 when that note came to light.

“If my brother recognized him, it means that he bears the surname. If he sings and wants to make his life like that, welcome, “he added. This subject is named Juan José Rodríguez, but in the music industry he is known as ‘El Puma Jr’. At 35 years old, he already has 14 albums and reinterpretations of the vocalist.

So much so that El Puma Jr himself spoke with the media and claimed to have a relationship with the family that is currently in Miami. “We had a very nice relationship while he was married to Lila. My grandmother consolidated the family union. And the Morillos and the Rodríguez came together and shared, ”he said at the time.

Currently, the 35-year-old is paying homage to Los Panchos through a tour. Likewise, on his social networks he has shared several advances of his new production that will be released in May.

This would only be one more stripe to the tiger, because last year, the interpreter of “Hold hands” was involved in a scandal with his two eldest daughters, due to the distance they had maintained for several years, as well as misunderstandings. However, everyone continues with his life.