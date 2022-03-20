José Luis Ramón was in favor of cryptocurrencies and questioned an article of the agreement with the IMF

embedded Agreement #IMF:

“To further safeguard financial stability, we are taking important steps to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies with a view to preventing money laundering, informality, and disintermediation.”

Ramón argued about this that “the methods to prevent this is not to discourage the use of cryptocurrencies, but to update to the current times” and clarified that “It is not the first time that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic has refused to use cryptos.”. In this sense, he recalled his words from a year ago in which he stated that “the Central Bank should promote the potential of entrepreneurs and new technologies or solve the problem of thousands of families being scammed by banks.”

The deputy clarified, in turn, that “as long as everyone does their job properly, cryptocurrencies should not be a space of informality but an alternative for these times.” “That an agreement with a credit institution is established to discourage its use is reprehensible at the very least”he concluded.

It is worth remembering that the IMF has been criticizing the crypto market, assuring that cryptocurrencies are a “greater” risk in emerging countries because they can be used to “replace the national currency” and “evade exchange restrictions.”

Bill

The deputy had already spoken out in favor of cryptocurrencies on other occasions. In 2021, he presented a project so that workers in a dependency relationship and those who export services can choose between full or partial payment of their salary in cryptocurrencies. “This measure, in addition to strengthening the autonomy of dependent and self-employed workers, offers them a modern mechanism to preserve the purchasing power of their remuneration without implying its conversion into foreign currency, as Law 27,541 seeks to discourage,” he explained. at the time.

The project proposed that the decision was “exclusively” of the worker and that they could receive either an amount of crypto equivalent to the salary of the month in pesos or a fixed amount in crypto (that is, not tied to the price of the payday ). In addition, the project contemplated that, in relation to social security protection, the receipt will inform the amount collected in pesos and contributions and discounts will always be made based on the total amount in pesos paid (including that corresponding to cryptocurrencies at the exchange rate). moment).