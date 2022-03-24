José Luis Rodríguez El Puma talks about the alleged unrecognized son, they are the same!

It is well known that Jose Luis Rodriguez he has three daughters, Liliana and Lilibethwhom he procreated during his marriage with Lilac Morillo; and Genesisproduct of his second matrimonial union with Carolina Perez. However, a few years ago a boy came to light who claimed to be the son of The Puma and who maintains an enormous resemblance to the singer. Some time ago, the singer spoke about it and assured that he bears his last name, but assured that it is not his offspring.

“That boy is the son of a brother [Oswaldo] which is in Venezuela. My brother Oswaldo is very lovesick and he told me that he had recognized that boy. If he belongs to the family, it gives me joy,” he mentioned in 1995 to the Colombian newspaper El Tiempo. “If my brother recognized him, it means that he bears the surname. If he sings and wants to make his life like that, he’s welcome.”

The man is named Juan Jose Rodriguez and artistically calls himself The Cougar Jr., is also a singer, has 35 years of career and 14 albums to his credit; she has a tone of voice very similar to that of her supposed father; she even performs some of her songs.

On other occasions he has mentioned that he achieved a closeness with the interpreter of “Hold hands” and his older daughters. “We had a very nice relationship while he was married to Lila. My grandmother consolidated the family union. And the Morillos and the Rodríguez came together and shared,” Jr. told the media some time ago.

Juan José Rodríguez El Puma Jr. Instagram

The Puma Jr.. He is currently on tour in Tribute to Los Panchos, to whom he dedicated his latest record material, which will be available next May.

Meanwhile, José Luis Rodríguez is still away from his older daughters and seeks to resume his professional career after fully recovering from the health crisis he suffered a few years ago.