José Manuel Figueroa after a lawsuit with Ana Bárbara remembered when he left her standing at the altar

At the end of December 2001, Jose Manuel Figueroa and Ana Barbara They started one of the most notorious romances in the group world, however, happiness lasted very little and they ended their courtship a year later. Despite the time that has elapsed, the Mexican singer-songwriter has admitted that he has great affection for the interpreter.

But that cordial relationship between the singers could have ended after Joan Sebastian’s son uploaded a video on Instagram implying that hethe song “Forbidden Fruit”, interpreted for 12 years by Ana Bárbara, apparently it is authored by José Manuel Figueroa.

“The biggest mistake of my career is that I have always sent unreleased songs to the women I wanted to conquer“He said in an audio sent to Gustavo Adolfo Infante by the son of Joan Sebastián.

In the message, the singer commented that it has taken him a while to claim his theme since it was at the beck and call of Ana Bárbara and not for the reason that she re-released “Fruta Prohibida” in an acoustic version.

“From 2000 to 2004 she and I broke up because she had a son with Del León, we came back, a rumor spread that I left her standing at the altar, there was a mess, I started hanging out with Ninel Conde and I preferred to stay with Ninel than complain my topics”confessed the singer-songwriter who was called by the hosts “First hand” as a little gentleman.

José Manuel Figueroa has Ana Bárbara’s brother as a witness

In the conversation with the journalist “First hand” He commented that he is not fighting royalties but that his credit as arranger, composer and producer be returned to him since he wants to re-record the song for his next album. Just as he confirmed that he will go to the last instances so that “Forbidden Fruit” returns to his authorship.

“I continue to test witnesses, receipts, in Joan Sebastián’s study where all the fingerprints and the most important witnesses that I have, his brother, are found.”