José Manuel Figueroa, annoyed by the failed bust of Joan Sebastian

The tribute for the birth of Joan Sebastian (April 8) in Taxco, Guerreroturned out unlucky for the son of the legendary singer, Jose Manuel Figueroabecause the bust that was made in honor of his father was not to his liking.

“What was wanted to achieve was not achieved, on my part it is completely disapproved”, the also artist stated in an interview with the program Wake up America.

Joan’s son pointed out that the effigy was more similar to Pedro Rivera: “I think he was going to be very pleased with the tribute they paid to Mr. Pedro Rivera. The gesture is appreciated, really thank you… I think they organized it lousy, fatal”.

Likewise, José Manuel recalled that several years ago a statue in honor of Joan was stolen: “Ever since my father died I’ve been searching this way and thatbut unfortunately there is a lot of grid and many people who give against, many relatives too”.

But he said he is willing to donate a bust again in honor of his dad: “If you can put it in a more central place, that is not at the end of the alley, I will gladly donate three if you want”.

Finally, he defended the composer Gussy Lau: “You are the only composer that I envy, you are a great composer and this should help you to compose better songs. I hope love triumphs, I loved the couple, they made me a different couple. I already knew, among composers we are very gossipy”.

