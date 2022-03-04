José Manuel Figueroa balcony to Pepe Aguilar

After the controversy that arose over the supposed quarrels that existed between the family of Pepe Aguilar and Joan Sebastianfor not being able to record songs from ‘El Rey del Jaripeo’, Jose Manuel Figueroa He came out to say that it was all speculation.

However, in recent statements by the son of Joan Sebastian, he said that the conflict arose as a result of the fact that Pepe Aguilar refused to participate in a tribute album for his father.

“I know that he was invited to participate in an album of duets by Joan Sebastian and he said no, that he had his own projectAnd that’s where the controversy began.“He commented for the cameras of ‘Ventaneando’.

Hear what he said:

He added that in this album of duets they are looking for artists who have not made a collaboration in life with ‘El Poeta del pueblo’, and mentioned some names that could be part of the project, such as Laura Pausini and Carla Morrison.

Likewise, he recently spoke of the tribute they are preparing for his beloved father, who in the coming month of July turns 7 years of deceasedwhich is why they hope to be able to give him a well-deserved act.

To this tribute, José Manuel invited his younger brother Julian, son that Joan Sebastian had with Maribel Guardiaand who, like his family of artists, has followed in his footsteps in music industry.