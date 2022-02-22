José Manuel Figueroa clarifies the reason why Ángela Aguilar and her family will not be able to record songs by Joan Sebastian

José Manuel Figueroa / Mexico Agency

José Manuel Figueroa broke the silence regarding the recent information that assures that Joan Sebastian’s family prohibited the Aguilar dynasty from interpreting the songs of the ‘King of Jaripeo’.

After it became known that the conflict arose from Pepe Aguilar’s refusal to collaborate on a tribute album that Joan’s family was organizing, because he was already preparing his own tribute with his children, José Manuel now issued a statement to clear up the controversy over Joan’s issues.

“Through this letter we want to clarify that the Figueroa family, as well as the Intestamentary Succession that represents all the heirs, under no criteria have we blocked or denied the possibility of the Aguilar family performing songs by Joan Sebastian in their shows. to us it is not a bond of friendship, respect and affection with the Aguilars, a bond that began in the life of Don Antonio and our father, to whom we honor to this day, “the message begins.

Regarding the reason that prohibits singing the songs of the ‘King of Jaripeo’, it was explained: “Given commercial strategies, it is common for record companies and music publishers (administrators of the rights of the compositions) to restrict certain uses of the songs, as they are to record and release some theme of the author while the production or release of a new album is developed, a decision that we respect by legal agreements; however, this does not mean that they CANNOT be performed live by other artists.”

Finally, the statement states: “We fully understand that the legacy of a composer depends on his repertoire continuing to live. In this sense, we would never avoid this possibility.”

It should be noted that in the face of this controversy, both Pepe and Ángela have not wanted to talk about the subject and have avoided at all costs to express their position on the matter.

