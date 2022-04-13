José Manuel Figueroa sends a message to Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau about their relationship

Now what Angela Aguilar is in the eye of the hurricane due to criticism for her romance with a man 15 years older, who is a composer by stage name Gussy Lau, Jose Manuel Figueroa He gave his opinion about it and was surprised to confess that he was already aware of the romance.

“I hope love triumphs, in the end, that is the reality, I loved it, it made me a different couple. I already knew, I had already found out, among composers we are very gossipy”commented in an interview with ‘Despierta América’.

He also commented that he greatly admires Angela’s boyfriend for his work as a composer, “you are the only songwriter i currently envyyou are a great composer, and this should help you, brother, so that you compose more cool songs, better songs, much better, I love you, I send you a hug”.

Finally he commented, “I believe that the day she falls in love madly and they break her heart she is going to sing spectacularly, she is going to sing beautifully, that woman is going to sing divinely, is she already a woman or is she still a minor?, that woman is going to sing beautifully, when that woman learns to sing from pain uff, hopefully one day I can produce something with her, it would be phenomenal”.

In another topic, he regretted that a search was unveiled in Taxco, Guerrero in honor of his father Joan Sebastian on April 8, he does not look anything like the singer.

“I think he would be very pleased with the tribute they paid to Don Pedro Rivera, he would have been pleased, in the end the gesture is appreciated, really thanks, I think they organized it lousy, fatal”, concluded.