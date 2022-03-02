José Manuel Puerta, doctor of the Virgen de las Nieves in Granada, appointed scientific director of the Biobank of Andalusia

The head of the medical section of the Hematology and Hemotherapy Day Hospital of the University Hospital Virgen de las Nieves, José Manuel Puertahas just become the scientific director of the biobank of the Andalusian Public Health System. The appointment made by the Ministry of Health and Families comes to change the professor of Medicine Antonio Campos, after several years at the head of the project.

door, bachelor of Medicine and Surgery and doctor from the University of Granadajoins the Biobank with the intention of consolidating it as a benchmark for the research community in the collection, selection, preservation and donation of samples for health research, the ministry reports in a press release.









The new scientific director also aims toIncrease knowledge of the Biobank among health professionals with care work, not only among researchers, so that they can contribute to donation, sample collection and direct participation in the Biobank’s own research projects.

Likewise, another of the purposes of the new scientific director is to promote knowledge of the Andalusian Registry of Sample Donors for Biomedical Research (REDMI) among citizens, in order to encourage them to donate samples that allow us to continue deepening the investigation of different pathologies.

Thus, in the Andalusian Registry of Donors of Samples for Biomedical Research there are more than two thousand registered whose samples have supported 13 research projects. And it is that donations of biological samples, in general, are essential to facilitate the viability of biomedical research projects that help advance scientific knowledge, disease diagnosis, therapeutic efficacy and access to drugs, hence the importance of society in general is aware of it and is encouraged to donate samples.

Jose Manuel Door He has postgraduate training in health management and belongs to various scientific societies, having, among his lines of research, the study of myeloproliferative and chronic lymphoproliferative neoplasms, high-grade lymphomas and the quality of life of hematological patients.