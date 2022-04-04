José María Figueres tries to smile and dedicates just one sentence to Rodrigo Chaves

With a gesture that tried to be a smile, measured in words, the liberationist candidate José María Figueres warned that it is time to stop the disputes. Far from a defeatist image before the results of the elections against Rodrigo Chaves, candidate of the Social Democratic Progress Party, he was proud and grateful.

The liberationist, the candidate with the most support in the first electoral round, backed by 571,518 votes in February (27.3%), this time he registered 884,029 votes when he appeared before his followers at the Hotel Parque del Lago, with the defeat speech. As it was 8:35 pm and once 95% of the polling stations had been counted, a change in the direction of the elections was impossible. Despite the increase in support, with respect to the first round, the data from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) gave an advantage to its contender that, although small -just over five percentage points-, would not be reversed with the few polls slopes.

[ Resultados de las elecciones ]

While they waited for the message from Figueres and after hearing the results, the PLN deputies declared that the group has to make a thorough review of this defeat. Shortly after, his candidate introduced himself with a gesture that seemed to reflect more satisfaction than resignation.

“I thank the liberationist family and many people from other parties who joined us,” said Figueres at the beginning of a long list of mentions. He thanked the volunteers, the TSE, which he described as “the best court in the world.” He also thanked his running mate, Álvaro Ramírez and Laura Arguedas. He described them as “pretty and committed people, who represent the Costa Rican dream.” He thanked those who “morned”, especially the more than 50,000 volunteers for his cause.

A word and a warning

For his opponent Rodrigo Chaves, with whom he had strong confrontations in each debate, he only had one sentence (“I congratulate him and wish him the best”), although his speech did not lack the desire for a Costa Rica that defends women. , among a list of wishes thrown into the air.

A few hours earlier, he had regretted the words of former President Abel Pachecho, who, in addition to giving Chaves his vote, assured: “The girls of Zapote take care of themselves,” referring to the female staff of the Presidential House and the accusations that have been made. made about today’s president-elect.

This time, with the result in front, Figueres put aside the controversy. He assured, it is time to close ranks and leave behind the message of antagonism, hatred and division of the Costa Rican family, to move forward looking for convergences and points of consensus, “the things that unite us”, although he did not explicitly put the orders of the elected president. Later, Chaves did invite the liberationist to join him.

President of the Republic in the period 1994-1998, today at 67 years old, Figueres Olsen did not make it clear if he will try again to reach the presidency. Although far from being hurt by the result, he assured that what hurts him the most is that Costa Rica has lost “the most extraordinary first lady”, alluding to his wife Cinthia Berrocal, to whom he dedicated a pause and A hug.

José Figueres lamented that Costa Rica is losing “the most extraordinary first lady,” alluding to his wife Cinthia Brrrocal.

Figueres made a call to unite for “the rights of girls, young people, women and men.”

The candidate left a warning for the final moments of his speech: “Costa Rica is in a deep crisis, in a state of emergency”

-And now more!, shouted one of his sympathizers.

He repeated his concern and continued with his message, trying to give a message of common cause until the last word: “I urge you that that flag, which has always given the best to this country, never falls and continues to wave,” he added. the defeated applicant.

“May God always bless this country,” he closed.

Your day in photos

José Figueres admitted his defeat and addressed his followers at 8:35 p.m.

Figueres gave a press conference after 5 pm, in the company of his wife Cynthia Berrocal, minutes before the polls closed. (Albert Marin)

Former President José María Figueres, candidate of the National Liberation Party (PLN), was interviewed live by Repretel.

(Rafael Pacheco Granados)

The candidate accompanied Pepe, his grandson, to vote. (PLN)

Former President José María Figueres, candidate of the National Liberation Party (PLN), attended mass at 9:00 am, accompanied by family members and close friends and supporters.

(Rafael Pacheco Granados)

Former President José María Figueres, candidate of the National Liberation Party (PLN), as usual, visited the grave of his father, Pepe Figueres, accompanied by relatives and supporters and close friends, at 7:45 a.m.

(Rafael Pacheco Granados)