José María Jiménez ‘Rubioc’, absolute champion at the Portimao Triathlon

Jerez Triathlete Jose Maria Jimenez ‘Rubioc’of Trichiman-Movijeres Triathlon Club, Triton is the overall winner of the second edition of the triathlon portimão In Portugal, in the middle distance category.

It was a uniquely structured competition lasting three days, with each competition dedicated to the disciplines of triathlon, swimming, cycling and running. Specifically, you had to swim 2.4 kilometers, cycle 60 kilometers and run 14 kilometers.









Rubiox completed the test in a time span of 3 hours. 00 m. 08 sec. Among them, in swimming he took a time of 30 minutes and 12 seconds; Cycling, 1 hour. 34 minutes and 34 seconds, while the tougher foot circuit finished with 55 minutes, 22 seconds.

Triton is a triathlon competed over three separate days, three in distance; Short, medium and long.

The swimming and running tests were held at the same venue, while the cycling test was held at the Barragem da Bravura area. However, the competition started in the crystal clear waters of Portimão beach, near the famous Praia da Rocha.

The following day, cycling took place in the demanding Barragem da Bravura, enjoying the natural and challenging environment of the area, especially in the Sierra de Espinhão de Cao between the mountainous region of the Hague and the sedimentary basin of Barlavento. Headed back to Portimão beach for the final day on foot.

With this test, José María Jiménez ‘Rubioc’ ends his triathlon season, in which he has participated for the most part. For the next year he changes category, which will help him achieve new successes.

In this competition we should also highlight the participation of another Trichiman-Movijerez athlete, diego villanuevaWhich made for a very worthy competition.