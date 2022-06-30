José María Napoleón, the poet who revolutionized music in Mexico

José María Napoleón at a press conference in 2018. (Carlos Tischler/Getty Images)

It all started by chance Joseph Mary Napoleon. The 73-year-old singer-songwriter has decided to put an end to a successful career that, seen in retrospect, represented a before and after for the Mexican music scene. However, initially Napoleon, as he was popularly known, had a dream that was far removed from clues and lyrics. He wanted to be a bullfighter and, paradoxically, while he was seeking to materialize that passion, he found the path that he knew how to walk with brilliance and talent for 50 years.

Born in Aguascalientes, José María was passionate about the world of bullfighting since he was a child. On a trip to Monterrey, a place where he intended to find opportunities in bullfighting, his friends, students of the Tech, they played a prank on him and entered him in a singing contest. That was when everything changed for him. Although he did not abandon his passion for bullfighting, he was already beginning to germinate in his heart the love for music, a talent that was certainly natural to him.

This was demonstrated when, after hearing him sing in a truck, Víctor Iturbe the lollipop, legendary bolero singer, recommended him to a production house. From that moment, everything happened very quickly in the life of the poet of song. After forging a friendship with Pati Chapoy in 1973, Napoleon had some presentations on the renowned program always on sundayof Raul Velasco.

In 1976, an entire continent knew of his existence and his enormous creativity, because there is no doubt that José María always harbored a mental repertoire that any high-flying singer would have desired. Suffice it to say that your magnum opus was born in a flash of inspiration. While waiting for lunch at his parents’ house, Napoleon went out to the patio and, out of nowhere, a sentence interrupted his thoughts: “You won’t take anything with you when you leave”. That was the opening verse of Livesa song that he didn’t even know how to title after the waste of creativity he had had in a matter of minutes.

Continue reading the story

The topic was the bomb. ITO 1976. When Napoleon was out of the contest, everything exploded. “It was such a good song that it made us all very angry that it didn’t win. The theater almost came down on us because everyone wanted Napoleon to win,” said arranger Jonathan Zarsoza for TV Azteca. And it is that if something distinguished this illustrious singer-songwriter, it was his ability to capture feelings, many of them coming from his personal life. As was the case with your song She was called Marthaanother of Napoleón’s greatest hits, dedicated to Martha Ortiz, with whom he had an intense love affair that was eternalized in a melody that has traversed three generations.

Not even the veto he suffered in 1985, when Televisa rejected his joining the Ariola label, limited the artistic scope he enjoys to this day. He even took time to actively venture into bullfighting and then resume musical activity. “I know that I have given 30 years of my life to Televisa, but one day, when they invited me to participate in a Christmas special of ‘Always on Sunday,’ I found out that it was banned,” the singer told in 2001 for The universal.

Although that ruthless veto was certainly a severe blow at a commercial level, since it never returned to the glory of the 1980s, its prestige was already more than carved out. His talent for verbalizing emotions led him to compose songs for Plácido Domingo, Vicente Fernández, Antonio Aguilar and his great friend, José José, who on the eve of the release of a music album wanted a song and called Napoleon to ask if he had a song left over. “Let me over, no. But I send this, title it as you want,” José María recalled in an interview for TV Azteca. The song ended up being called What one day was will not bean undeniable success.

The announcement of his retirement, which will be followed by a tour in the main cities of Mexico, only stirs up the musical nostalgia of a country that has enjoyed for 50 years a poet who decided to practice as a musician. “Sometimes we want to stay, not being able to do it anymore, there has to be a time for everything in life, that’s why we are born and die,” he reflected in his announcement given at the National Auditorium. José María Napoleón never lost his emotional air even in the days good or today, which has to frame its final goodbye to the scenarios to which it arrived almost without wishing it.

