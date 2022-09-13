José María Pajares, a history of Digestive Medicine, dies

Spanish Medicine cries with the death of the historical Jose Maria Pajares at 88 years of age. He is one of the most important figures in the specialty of Digestive system In our country.

Haystacks was Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and had served as Head of Service of Digestive University Hospital of the Princess of Madrid at the time of his retirement.

He is also known to have been President of the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), organization that awarded him his Gold Medal and of which he was an honorary member. Furthermore, she developed as Inflammatory Bowel Disease Consultant at the Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario. Among his merits, moreover, is having been the founder and honorary president of the Castilian Association of the Digestive System (ACAD).