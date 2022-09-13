José María Pajares, a history of Digestive Medicine, dies
Jose Maria Pajares.
Spanish Medicine cries with the death of the historical Jose Maria Pajares at 88 years of age. He is one of the most important figures in the specialty of Digestive system In our country.
Haystacks was Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the Autonomous University of Madrid (UAM) and had served as Head of Service of Digestive University Hospital of the Princess of Madrid at the time of his retirement.
He is also known to have been President of the Spanish Society of Digestive Pathology (SEPD), organization that awarded him his Gold Medal and of which he was an honorary member. Furthermore, she developed as Inflammatory Bowel Disease Consultant at the Hospital Nuestra Señora del Rosario. Among his merits, moreover, is having been the founder and honorary president of the Castilian Association of the Digestive System (ACAD).
international relevance
With a long professional career, Pajares also held the position of senior fellow of the American Association of Gastroenterologysomething that gave him prestige not only in our country, but also internationally.
Throughout his life, he published more than 300 articles between originals and reviews in national and international journals. He has authored numerous book chapters and focused on two research lines of articles, the main line of which has focused on Helicobacter pylori infection in peptic ulcer and other gastric diseases. However, part of his publications also focused on liver disease and diseases of the intestine and colon.
Although it may contain statements, data or notes from health institutions or professionals, the information contained in Medical Writing is edited and prepared by journalists. We recommend the reader that any questions related to health be consulted with a health professional.