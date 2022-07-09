José María Remes Troche entered the National Academy of Medicine – Universe – UV News System

“Although it is a personal achievement, it would not have been possible if I were not in an entity like the UV, where there is research and teaching”

Paola Cortes Perez

Photos: José María Remes and Luis Fernando Fernández

07/05/2022, Xalapa, Ver.- José María Remes Troche, director of the Biological Medical Research Institute (IIMB) of the Veracruzana University (UV), Veracruz region, joined the National Academy of Medicine of Mexico (ANMM).

In an interview for Universe. UV news system, the researcher commented that entering the ANMM is gratifying on a personal and professional level, it is the reflection of 16 years of work at the UV. “Although it is a personal achievement, it would not have been possible if it were not in an entity like this University, where there is research and teaching.”

For the UV it means “having a vote, voice and presence in this body”. The national certification councils for medical specialties depend on the ANMM, which guarantee that the health professional meets the essential requirements so that the practice of the profession is maintained within parameters of quality and ethics.

“The ANMM is the highest academic body to work hand in hand with the federal government, as well as monitor and regulate ethical and professional issues in medicine. It is a benefit that there are members of the UV, let us remember that universities are essential to comply with and ensure the practices and requirements that society needs.”

He said that an admission commission carries out the admission process, which was exhaustive. The call is published annually –at the beginning of February– and it establishes the minimum requirements to be evaluated: educational training; teaching activity (training undergraduate, specialty and postgraduate students, interns, social service); institutional activity; social and scientific relevance; academic distinctions; scientific production, minimum 15 articles published in high-impact, visible and cited journals.

“Once the first phase is passed, an original and unpublished scientific production is evaluated in the second. In my case, it was a project done at the institute on the priority areas, although my training is in gastroenterology. It is the first time that I competed and in the first attempt I met these minimum requirements.”

Remes Troche told the university community that said recognition is not only personal, but for the University; “It speaks of a person, of a work group created at the UV that has collaborated transversally with members of the Master’s Degree in Forensic Medicine, the Faculty of Medicine and the Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing, as well as other university regions”.

National Academy of Medicine of Mexico

The National Academy of Medicine of Mexico is a scientific institution founded in 1864, dedicated to promoting study, teaching and research in the field of medicine, with the aim of maintaining and working hand in hand with the federal government. It is a kind of advisory body, on the one hand, and helps monitor, regulate, and update many of the health policies, on the other.

In 1912, President Francisco I. Madero recognized it as a consultative body of the federal government in matters of health. The ANMM has 16 Nobel Prize winners among its members and over 158 years it has had 1,100 members.