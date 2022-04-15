José Mariano Pineda shoots Platense: “Let them press the watch… because they are going to go down”

The goalkeeper, who had an outstanding performance against Vida, was happy with the victory to reach 33 points in the accumulated table of the National League.

The goalkeeper of Real Sociedad, José Mariano Pineda, who sent a strong message to the people of Buenos Aires after the victory against the coconut trees at the Francisco Martínez Durón de Tocoa stadium, referred precisely to this issue.

The oil workers won (4-1) against Vida and they took a giant step towards salvation, taking an 8-point advantage over the Shark, who clings to the final resolution of the lawsuit.

Relegation is a matter of two teams. Real Sociedad and Platense will fight until the end to stay in the First Division of Honduran soccer, with three days to go before the end of the regular rounds of the 2022 Clausura Tournament.

“Soul, life and heart, that’s what you had to put in today to win this match. Thank God we get these three points that bring us 80 or 90 percent closer to salvation and now to rest. We are one point away from sixth place and we also have to dream at the top”, he said in reference to the league they are looking to enter.

Pineda gave these statements at the end of the meeting in the Central Sports Radio of Tocoa. The descended who looks elsewhere? they asked the doorman and he answered without hesitation.

“That’s right, let them look for it elsewhere, let those from Platense stop asking for points that they have not earned at the table, let them press the check… because they are going to go down,” Mariano Pineda released.

WORDS BY RONY MARTINEZ

“You have to fight in games like this, it wasn’t easy, we knew we had to win, we didn’t give up a ball and thank God that’s where the effort is, a great victory”.

Real Sociedad had to come back after Vida’s goal. “That’s where you have to be too strong mentally, you don’t have to bow your head but keep fighting, looking for the match, the tie, then the second, the third and so on”.

“For us this is not over, we continue. On Wednesday (against Olimpia) we are going to go with everything just like today”.