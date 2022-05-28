José Mourinho and Cristiano Ronaldo soon reunited?

Zapping Goal! soccer club Top 10: the most loyal players in Ligue 1

We first believed in a joke, swung by a supporter on social networks. But no, this is serious information, issued by the Italian daily Il Messaggero: the American owners of AS Roma would like to strike a very big blow on the transfer market this summer, in order to accompany the rise in power of their team under the leadership of José Mourinho, materialized by the victory in the Europa League Conference against Feyenoord Rotterdam (1-0) on Wednesday. For that, they would dream of Paulo Dybala, free since the end of his contract at Juventus Turin, or of … Cristiano Ronaldo!

The 37-year-old striker, who is thinking of leaving Manchester United, where he no longer recognizes the machine for crushing his opponents from his debut, nevertheless seems beyond the reach of the Giallorossi at all levels. Without forgetting a crucial point: his collaboration with José Mourinho at Real Madrid, between 2010 and 2013, ended very badly. The striker had refused to speak to the coach for months, despite Jorge Mendes’ efforts to patch them up. So it seems a bit too big to be true. But who could have imagined seeing Lionel Messi leave FC Barcelona a year ago?