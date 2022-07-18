José Mourinho rejects Cristiano Ronaldo to promote the arrival of… – Sport.fr

Proposed by Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo should not join AS Roma. José Mourinho favored the arrival of Paulo Dybala, which should be formalized shortly, to the detriment of that of the Portuguese.

Wanting to leave Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was offered to AS Roma through his agent, Jorge Mendes. If the Wolf wishes to bet on a star to launch the second season of its project led with a firm hand by José Mourinho, it will not be on Cristiano Ronaldo but rather on Paulo Dybala. The Argentinian would have, in the night, accepted the proposal made by the Roman leaders.

According to information published by Gianluca Di Marzio, AS Roma have made a three-year contract offer with an annual salary of 6 million euros per year, including bonuses. An offer made last night that Paulo Dybala would have accepted in the morning. In exclusive photos revealed by Sky Sport, the Pulga left Turin on a private Friedkins flight with Tiago Pinto by his side. He should have his medical visit this afternoon before his arrival is made official.