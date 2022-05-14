NewsWorld

José Paliza and Carolina close campaign for PRM convention

Jose Ignacio Paliza and Carolina Mejiacurrent president and general secretary of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), respectively, closed this Friday afternoon their campaign of XXI National Convention of Delegates of that organization scheduled for this Sunday May 15 and with which they seek to remain for the period 2022-2026.

Hundreds of people attended the boxing arena Carlos Teo Cruz, in the National District, to accompany the main duo. Both gave brief speeches and proclaimed themselves winners of the internal process to remain four more years in the management of the PRM.

In this context, all the roads are paved for the duo to repeat in the direction of the government party, since the opposing party headed by Ramón Antonio Liranzo, José Batista López, Roberto Denise Pierre and Guillermo Peña will not present a significant rivalry.

Guido Gomez Masarawho was the most renowned opponent, never registered his candidacy.

“Let nothing and no one put the unity of our party at risk, in unity we will have the hope of overcoming any obstacle. Above individual aspirations are collective ones and together we will embrace the ideas of Doctor José Francisco Peña Gómez,” said Paliza.

A Beating is accompanied in his iron Milagros Ortiz Bosch, first vice president; Eddy Olivares, second vice president; Nelson Arroyo, third vice president. And Carolina, follows Kelvin Cruz, as first deputy secretary; Lía Díaz, second undersecretary and Jean Luis Rodríguez, as third undersecretary.

According to the report of the Internal Elections Commission (CEI), coordinated by Deligne Ascensión, they are called at the national level 1,256 delegatesmade up of members of the National Committee, mayors, deputies, senators, municipal directors and party authorities.

Voting time, in the volleyball pavilion of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Center, will be from 9:00 in the morning until 4:00 in the afternoon and the direct and secret vote will be used.

