José Pedraza loses by unanimous decision to José Ramírez

Puerto Rican boxer José “Sniper” Pedraza walked away from a starting opportunity at 140 free early Saturday morning when he lost a unanimous decision to Mexican-American José Ramírez in the main event of a Top Rank card in Freso, California.

All three judges saw the fight 116-112 in favor of Ramirez, who is now eyeing a rematch with undisputed junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor. The Scotsman snatched the undefeated Ramírez, plus the belts of the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) last May. Taylor is also an International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) champion.

“José Pedraza is very experienced, he put up a great fight, he pushed a lot and I take my hat off to him. I have to see that I have to improve. It was very tense coming back after what happened in my last fight. I think I won at least 8 rounds”, said Ramírez after the victory.

Pedraza (29-4, 14 KOs), 32, suffered the fourth setback of his career. The former world champion at 130 and 135 pounds is now 3-2 since he moved up to 140 pounds.

A victory against Ramírez (27-1, 17 knockouts) would have placed him in a title fight with the opportunity to win a title in a third division.