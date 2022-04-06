José Ramírez and Guardians reach historic contract extension

It is the deal with the largest amount of money granted by the Cleveland team in the Major Leagues, doubling the previous record

The Dominican third baseman, Jose Ramirez and the organization of Cleveland Guardians They have reached a historic contract extension agreement that could keep the Dominican player until 2028 within the franchise.

In accordance with Jeff Passan from ESPN, Ramirez and the set of cleveland They would have agreed to an extension for five years and 124 million dollars, which could reach up to 150 million with the money that the Dominican will earn this year, plus the option of the 2023 campaign. The contract also includes a no-change clause in favor of the player, according to sources.

With the agreement, Guardians They give the most money in a contract (whether extension or via free agency) in franchise history, comfortably surpassing the previous record of 60 million dollars granted to the Dominican Edwin Encarnacion in 2016.

José Ramírez and the Guardains agreed to a historic contract extension. Chris Coduto – Getty Images

Further, cleveland He went from having no money committed for players after the 2022 season to this contract, keeping his best player until he is 35 years old within the team, according to what he indicated. Passan.

José Ramírez guarantees $150 million for 7 years. He was already signed for $12M in 2022 and $14M (option) in 2023. He adds $124M over five years in new money.

Cleveland bought a horse at a very good price ($24.8 per year for the extension or $21.4 for the 7 years), a horse. – Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) April 6, 2022

Jose Ramirez has won three awards silver bat and has received three invitations to the Stars game During his nine years in cleveland. He has finished three times in the Top 3 of the votes for the award for Most valuable Player of the american league and he comes from a campaign where he finished sixth.

On an offensive level, he is a hitter who has stood out for his productivity, batting for an average of .278 with an on-base percentage (OBP) of .354 and a slugging percentage (SLG) of .501, good for an OPS of .855. Additionally, he has hit a total of 163 home runs, has driven in 540 runs, while scoring in 987 opportunities. He also has interesting speed numbers, with 154 stolen bases in 189 attempts and has reached a total of 1,777 bases.

Regarding his defense, the Dominican is coming off his best season, where he finished with 10 runs saved above the average player.

By these statistics,the para” is considered one of the best third basemen of today in the Big leagues.