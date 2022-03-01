José Ramón Fernández criticized FIFA for its sanctions against Russia

Midtime Editorial

Jose Ramon Fernandez has decided to issue an opinion on the sanctions of the FIFA against Russia after it has started a war conflict in which it decided start an offensive on the territory of Ukraine. This has unleashed all kinds of reactions and in sports matters, the highest soccer official has also made some decisions.

FIFA announced sanctions, within its possibilities, against Russia. For example, it has prohibited him from developing international matches within his territory, which would severely affect the Repechage towards the World Cup. Qatar 2022where the Russian National Team has to face Poland and if they win they could face Sweden or Czech Republic.

The Russian soccer federation will also not be able to use its national anthem nor hoist its flag in any official game regulated by the International Federation of Football Association.

They seem like FIFA-style sanctions to me, very timid, always the business ahead. They should be expelled from the World Cup and from all European competitions, for at least two years, and keep an eye on the US when it gets into wars that don’t call for it. – José Ramón Fernández (@joserra_espn) February 28, 2022

However, these measures seem insufficient to Jose Ramon Fernandezwho hoped that at least they would be expelled from the Qatar World Cupsomething that cannot happen because a sanction of this magnitude is not contemplated in its statutes.

The reactions of the fans have been diverse, since some support it, others contradict it and several have explained to him that he does not understand the conflict in Russia and for this reason I should not comment on it.