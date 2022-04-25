José Ron is in mourning, “Meeting you has been one of the best gifts of my life” he wrote. | instagram special

José Ron is in mourning, “Meeting you has been one of the best gifts of my life” he wrote the actor of “The Heartless” Y “Ruby” when showing the ashes of a loved one who rests at home, his beloved Skiro.

It was days ago when with great sorrow and pain, José Ron revealed that one of his beloved dogs had passed away. The actor of “Italian girl comes to marry”, “When I fall in love” and “The woman of the Gale” He had always been most loving and attentive to his dogs, as they were by his side countless times and even won the love of various friends.

Read more: They filter a photo of Indigo, the daughter of Evaluna Montaner and Camilo

From the hand of his girlfriend, the renowned model Luciana Sismondi, Joseph Ron He opened his heart to talk about the sorrow that he felt and how difficult these days have been without his beloved Skiro, a huge German shepherd who was his protector and friend.

On the set, in the field, on the beach, by the pool, Jose Ron and Skiro They were simply inseparable and next to Kira, the actor’s other partner, they softened the social networks confirming how deep the love of a human for another being can be.

Although José Ron did not reveal the cause of death of his dog Skiro, the comments of his girlfriend Luciana Sismondi suggest that the canine was sick, as he stressed that now “He is at peace.” Of course, the actor always did his best to give him the best life and he admits that having met him gave him great lessons.

José Ron, from soap operas to series

After the great success of “the heartless”, Joseph Ron has taken a break from his successful career as a leading man and now, work on a new story that promises to captivate but through digital platforms.

José Ron is participating in the series “The Devil’s Woman”one of the original productions for the VIX+ platformformerly known as Blim and that promises expand Televisa’s proposal for the most modern audiences.

Joseph Ron He has also proven to be a man of many talents and continues to make it big with the Koktel music group where he plays drums.

For now, José Ron takes refuge in his partner, in his other dog Kira and tries to process the loss of his beloved Skiro, who will surely be waiting for him on the other side of the rainbow.