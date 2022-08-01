José Rubén Zamora is sent to Mariscal Zavala in provisional prison and on Monday will be the first statement hearing

The Criminal Court of First Instance, in charge of Rosmery López, determined that Zamora be sent to Mariscal Zavala, where he must remain until the first statement hearing is held on Monday, August 1.

Jose Ruben Zamora, president of the newspaper he was sent to provisional prison at the Mariscal Zavala prison after a judge informed him of the reason for his arrest and also He set his first statement hearing for next Monday.

Money laundering, racketeering, influence peddling, proposition and conspiracy to launder money, are some of the crimes imputed to the president of the newspaper.

José Rubén Zamora was transferred to the Court Tower at midnight after the authorities raided his home and the offices of that media outlet.

Director of the newspaper He remained in the jail of this place until around 10:40 a.m. fHe was heard by Judge López, who informed him of the reason for his arrest.

While he was detained in Torre de Tribunales, Zamora spoke to the media and declared a hunger strike by establishing that his capture responds to a political persecution against the newspaper and his person.

“Let me die if necessary, but let justice be done,” he revealed before the cameras.

Added to this, the journalist indicated that he does not trust the Guatemalan justice system and that, like anyone in his position, he fears for his life after being captured.

Until now, the journalist is still in the Tower of Courts waiting to be taken to Mariscal Zavala and the time in which his transfer will take place is unknown.

José Rubén Zamora was arrested on the night of this Friday, July 29, after the authorities raided his home and the offices of the newspaper, operation in which eight workers from this medium were held for more than 10 hours.

International associations react to the capture of José Rubén Zamora

Due to the arrest of journalist José Rubén Zamora, the Inter-American Press Association (IAPA) demanded that President Alejandro Giammattei guarantee freedom of the press in Guatemala.

“Yesterday, after six hours of searching both his house and the newspaper’s headquarters, Zamora was arrested and taken to court at almost midnight. According to the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity (Feci), Zamora’s arrest is not due to his ‘function as a journalist, but as a businessman’, and he would be accused of alleged crimes of money laundering, blackmail and influence peddling, among others ” , established the IAPA statement.

For its part, Jorge Canahuati, president of this entity, indicated that this is not the first time that the IAPA has defended José Rubén Zamora, since he has previously been persecuted for his complaints against corruption.

“It is not the first time that we must defend José Rubén and his journalistic work, since he suffered similar consequences for having denounced acts of corruption during past governments,” said Canahuati,

Similarly, the president of this company commented that “President Giammattei must give clear signs that due process and freedom of the press are guaranteed in the country.”