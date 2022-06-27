José Santana reveals that his baby will be called Sergio

The presenter and co-host of the morning program “NotiCentro al Amanecer” on Wapa TV, José Santana, revealed today on his social networks the name that his son will bear, whose birth is scheduled for the month of August. According to the publication, in which he appeared with his wife, Ángela Sabrina Díaz, they have decided to name him Sergio.

“Soon you will arrive at a family full of love that will take care of you as its greatest treasure and that will be the wind that drives your wings. Always remember that you are the most desired, most loved and most expected baby. We long to meet your little face, your eyes, your blankets… It is that we are waiting for you with the greatest enthusiasm, my son, ”says part of the message that he published along with a video of the family celebration they have had for the arrival of the baby.

Santana announced his wife’s pregnancy on February 14, an occasion in which he revealed the multiple processes and long waiting time they had before conceiving. In a recent interview with The new daythe also announcer reiterated that the arrival of his son was long-awaited and he was very happy with his paternity.

“I am quite scared. We are a law of weeks, of days, to know that little face. This is a day that I have waited for a long time, so I am excited, very happy. I have great influences, my father and my father-in-law (Luis Díaz), so I am ready to wear those shoes that I hope to measure up to,” he said in the interview, indicating that the plans to become parents were in conversation since the courtship. with his now wife.

